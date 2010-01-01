Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Goat-gate opens can of worms

by Staff reporter
6 mins ago | Views
Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe, currently in remand prison over a US$7 million fraud charge, allegedly used similar fraudulent methods to secure funds for projects at the Harare City Council (HCC) through Mpofu's company, Synlak (Pvt) Limited, but failed to deliver on their commitments. An audit report obtained by NewsDay reveals discrepancies, including overpayments and non-compliance with contractual obligations.

Mpofu's company, Synlak, was reportedly awarded contracts despite previous failures to deliver on projects, such as a biogas digester in Mbare and a crematorium unit at Warren Hills Cemetery. The audit highlights instances where Synlak received payments without satisfactory completion of work, leading to overpayments totaling US$190,000 for the crematorium project alone.

Harare mayor Jacob Mafume criticized the council's handling of these contracts, revealing concerns about corruption and mismanagement. The situation has prompted calls from Harare Residents Ratepayers Trust for accountability and transparency within the council, describing it as a "crime scene" where cartels allegedly operate with impunity.

Mafume, while acknowledging the issues raised, clarified that he was not in office when the contracts with Mpofu and Chimombe were executed. The revelations underscore ongoing challenges with governance and oversight at HCC, amidst allegations of collusion and financial mismanagement involving public funds.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Mnangagwa claims infrastructure developments not only for SADC Summit

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mangudya underscores importance of well-managed parastatals for economic growth

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Botswana receives military transport aircraft from US

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Zivhu rules Chiwenga out of succession equation

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Ignore the fart, Sing-PFee!

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Delma Lupepe sucked in nasty mine dispute

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa to bury Mutsvunguma today

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Health professionals crack down on beauty salons

8 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe dismantles Zambia

9 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe dismantles Zambia

9 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa affirms ongoing development ahead of SADC Summit

11 mins ago | 0 Views

Nhimbe/Ilima road rehabilitation programme launched

11 mins ago | 0 Views

Accident victims named

12 mins ago | 0 Views

NetOne employees arrested in foiled cyber heist attempt

16 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe launches US$25 million healthcare programmes

17 mins ago | 1 Views

Councils fail to meet Mnangagwa's deadline

18 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe invites Türkiye to Sadc exhibition

19 mins ago | 1 Views

Mutsvunguma's body arrives for burial

20 mins ago | 1 Views

Pius Ncube still doing the Lord's work

22 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe's road accident fund set to be established

23 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa's residence on fire, days after security breaches

10 hrs ago | 517 Views

Khama Billiat sinks Bosso

10 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest 7 political activists

10 hrs ago | 223 Views

Regional anti-graft body pushes for probe into Chivayo's murky US$40m ZEC deal

10 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zanu-MP bemoans govt's failure to renovate National Sports Stadium

10 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa's govt shields ZEC, Chivayo in US$40 million scandal

10 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwe War veterans query Matemadanda credentials

10 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mnangagwa son's house on fire

10 hrs ago | 149 Views

Harare councillors fight for expensive stands

10 hrs ago | 88 Views

Tenant stabs housemate over chores

10 hrs ago | 63 Views

Fake clearing agent dupes businessman

10 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe's solar sector poised for growth

10 hrs ago | 63 Views

Bulawayo, Midlands record surge in crime

10 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis grounds industries

10 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe banks downplay ZWG shortages

10 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimra, Nampak clash over ZW$27bn penalty

10 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe airports gear up for Starlink in big boost for SpaceX

10 hrs ago | 48 Views

Australia firm unfazed by Zimbabwe lithium setback

10 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe in top five Bitcoin markets

10 hrs ago | 34 Views

'Mnangagwa didn't say Zambia a security threat'

10 hrs ago | 60 Views

Chinese investor threatens to dump coking coal project

10 hrs ago | 88 Views

Teens kill rival suitor over sex worker

10 hrs ago | 68 Views

Ex-NSSA boss cleared over US$31m loot

10 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zanu-PF councillor denied bail

10 hrs ago | 25 Views

Smuggled pistols: Hearse driver, assistant denied bail

10 hrs ago | 38 Views

Airtime vendor mistaken for forex dealer, detained for 2 months

10 hrs ago | 34 Views

Pharmacist in US$260 000 fraud

10 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bulawayo attracts over US$77m in investments

10 hrs ago | 16 Views

Bulawayo declares consumption of borehole water unsafe and illegal

10 hrs ago | 50 Views