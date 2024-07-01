Mangudya underscores importance of well-managed parastatals for economic growth

News / National

by Staff reporter

John Mangudya, the chief executive of the Mutapa Investment Fund (MIF), underscored the crucial role of well-managed State-owned enterprises (SOEs) in driving economic growth in Zimbabwe.Addressing a recent economic forum, Mangudya highlighted how efficiently and transparently managing SOEs can significantly bolster the country's economic advancement. He emphasized that effectively run parastatals are vital for delivering essential public services, fostering industrial expansion, and generating employment opportunities."State-owned enterprises are pivotal within our economic framework. When managed competently, they have the potential to stimulate growth, facilitate infrastructure development, and improve service delivery," Mangudya affirmed. He advocated for reforms aimed at ensuring these entities operate with accountability and efficiency, thereby maximizing their positive impact on the national economy.Mangudya's remarks come amid Zimbabwe's efforts to rejuvenate its economy through structural reforms and enhanced governance. The government has been pushing for improved performance and oversight of SOEs to align their operations with broader economic objectives.For comprehensive access to this insightful analysis and more detailed information, please visit our subscriptions page to select a package.