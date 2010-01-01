News / National

by Staff reporter

The recent diplomatic tension between Zambia and Zimbabwe has escalated following Zambia's decision to bypass bilateral channels and seek mediation from the SADC Secretariat over perceived misunderstandings with Zimbabwe. The dispute arose after remarks by President Emmerson Mnangagwa about US activities in Zambia were misinterpreted by Zambian authorities, leading to a formal complaint and summoning of Zimbabwe's ambassador.Despite Zimbabwe's initial bilateral efforts to address the issue, Zambia opted for SADC mediation, which Zimbabwe views as a lack of faith in direct dialogue between the two nations. Zimbabwean authorities suspect external influences, particularly from the US, aiming to strain regional relationships ahead of the upcoming SADC summit hosted by Harare.Additionally, Zimbabwe alleges a US-backed plot to incite civil unrest in the country to undermine its assumption of the SADC chairmanship. These developments underscore longstanding geopolitical tensions involving the US and Zimbabwe, dating back to sanctions imposed in 2001 and 2002.While Zimbabwe acknowledges past collaborative efforts with the US on security matters, recent actions by Zambia are seen as playing into broader American strategies in the region. Zimbabwean authorities remain vigilant against external interference and are committed to maintaining internal stability amidst these diplomatic challenges.