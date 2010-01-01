Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zambia ups the ante on diplomatic spat with Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
The recent diplomatic tension between Zambia and Zimbabwe has escalated following Zambia's decision to bypass bilateral channels and seek mediation from the SADC Secretariat over perceived misunderstandings with Zimbabwe. The dispute arose after remarks by President Emmerson Mnangagwa about US activities in Zambia were misinterpreted by Zambian authorities, leading to a formal complaint and summoning of Zimbabwe's ambassador.

Despite Zimbabwe's initial bilateral efforts to address the issue, Zambia opted for SADC mediation, which Zimbabwe views as a lack of faith in direct dialogue between the two nations. Zimbabwean authorities suspect external influences, particularly from the US, aiming to strain regional relationships ahead of the upcoming SADC summit hosted by Harare.

Additionally, Zimbabwe alleges a US-backed plot to incite civil unrest in the country to undermine its assumption of the SADC chairmanship. These developments underscore longstanding geopolitical tensions involving the US and Zimbabwe, dating back to sanctions imposed in 2001 and 2002.

While Zimbabwe acknowledges past collaborative efforts with the US on security matters, recent actions by Zambia are seen as playing into broader American strategies in the region. Zimbabwean authorities remain vigilant against external interference and are committed to maintaining internal stability amidst these diplomatic challenges.

Source - online

Must Read

Zambia to criminalise the use of US$ in local economy

57 mins ago | 70 Views

Ramaphosa's Cabinet - Full list

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Ramaphosa's new cabinet as 'bloated' and DA-dominated

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Ramathuba's appointment spells trouble for Zimbabwe authorities

5 hrs ago | 798 Views

Tshabangu takes ZEC toilet scandal to Senate

5 hrs ago | 558 Views

Zimbabwe officials lie about corrupt tender

5 hrs ago | 353 Views

Kingpins of US$40m Zec scandal fear repercussions

5 hrs ago | 371 Views

Mnangagwa bombshell explodes on his face

5 hrs ago | 955 Views

Chirumhanzu elders petition govt over chieftainship row

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Chiwenga says it's not a crime to say Mnangagwa has failed

5 hrs ago | 871 Views

Zanu-PF legislator says govt is not serious

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

Nonagenarian dies from witch craft-related arson

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

Nelson Chamisa tackles Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mnangagwa claims infrastructure developments not only for SADC Summit

6 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mangudya underscores importance of well-managed parastatals for economic growth

6 hrs ago | 35 Views

Botswana receives military transport aircraft from US

6 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zivhu rules Chiwenga out of succession equation

6 hrs ago | 255 Views

Ignore the fart, Sing-PFee!

6 hrs ago | 54 Views

Goat-gate opens can of worms

6 hrs ago | 73 Views

Delma Lupepe sucked in nasty mine dispute

6 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa to bury Mutsvunguma today

6 hrs ago | 64 Views

Health professionals crack down on beauty salons

6 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe dismantles Zambia

6 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe dismantles Zambia

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

Mnangagwa affirms ongoing development ahead of SADC Summit

6 hrs ago | 22 Views

Nhimbe/Ilima road rehabilitation programme launched

6 hrs ago | 33 Views

Accident victims named

6 hrs ago | 40 Views

NetOne employees arrested in foiled cyber heist attempt

6 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe launches US$25 million healthcare programmes

6 hrs ago | 40 Views

Councils fail to meet Mnangagwa's deadline

6 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe invites Türkiye to Sadc exhibition

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mutsvunguma's body arrives for burial

6 hrs ago | 28 Views

Pius Ncube still doing the Lord's work

6 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe's road accident fund set to be established

6 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa's residence on fire, days after security breaches

15 hrs ago | 687 Views

Khama Billiat sinks Bosso

15 hrs ago | 382 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest 7 political activists

15 hrs ago | 244 Views

Regional anti-graft body pushes for probe into Chivayo's murky US$40m ZEC deal

15 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zanu-MP bemoans govt's failure to renovate National Sports Stadium

15 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa's govt shields ZEC, Chivayo in US$40 million scandal

15 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zimbabwe War veterans query Matemadanda credentials

15 hrs ago | 586 Views

Mnangagwa son's house on fire

15 hrs ago | 235 Views

Harare councillors fight for expensive stands

15 hrs ago | 105 Views

Tenant stabs housemate over chores

15 hrs ago | 85 Views

Fake clearing agent dupes businessman

15 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe's solar sector poised for growth

15 hrs ago | 74 Views

Bulawayo, Midlands record surge in crime

15 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis grounds industries

15 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe banks downplay ZWG shortages

15 hrs ago | 53 Views