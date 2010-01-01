Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ramathuba's appointment spells trouble for Zimbabwe authorities

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Phophi Ramathuba's election as the first female premier of South Africa's Limpopo province has reignited discussions on Zimbabwe's socio-economic impact on neighboring countries, particularly regarding healthcare and public services. Ramathuba, known for her outspoken criticism of Zimbabwean governance failures, highlighted issues of strain on South Africa's health system due to Zimbabweans seeking medical treatment across the border.

Political analyst Rashweat Mukundu emphasized that Ramathuba's election serves as a wake-up call for Zimbabwe to prioritize its own public amenities rather than burdening neighboring countries. He pointed out that her stance on these issues is unlikely to soften, especially following her election victory, which reflects local concerns over service delivery and infrastructure within South Africa.

Mukundu suggested that Ramathuba's hardened position could lead to closer scrutiny of resource allocation and potentially stricter measures concerning Zimbabweans seeking assistance in South Africa. This could complicate fraternal relations between ANC and Zanu-PF and increase pressure on Zimbabwean leaders to address domestic socio-economic issues effectively.

In Limpopo's Musina Municipality, concerns over the impact of undocumented immigrants on local infrastructure and services have been voiced by officials like Mayor Nkhanedzeni Godfrey Mawela. He highlighted challenges faced by municipalities in providing services meant for local populations when these are also utilized by foreign nationals.

Overall, Ramathuba's election underscores broader regional dynamics and the imperative for Zimbabwean leaders to focus on improving domestic governance and service delivery to reduce reliance on neighboring countries like South Africa.

Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Zambia to criminalise the use of US$ in local economy

44 mins ago | 46 Views

Ramaphosa's Cabinet - Full list

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Ramaphosa's new cabinet as 'bloated' and DA-dominated

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Tshabangu takes ZEC toilet scandal to Senate

5 hrs ago | 535 Views

Zimbabwe officials lie about corrupt tender

5 hrs ago | 340 Views

Kingpins of US$40m Zec scandal fear repercussions

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

Mnangagwa bombshell explodes on his face

5 hrs ago | 917 Views

Chirumhanzu elders petition govt over chieftainship row

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Chiwenga says it's not a crime to say Mnangagwa has failed

5 hrs ago | 838 Views

Zanu-PF legislator says govt is not serious

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Nonagenarian dies from witch craft-related arson

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

Nelson Chamisa tackles Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zambia ups the ante on diplomatic spat with Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mnangagwa claims infrastructure developments not only for SADC Summit

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mangudya underscores importance of well-managed parastatals for economic growth

5 hrs ago | 34 Views

Botswana receives military transport aircraft from US

5 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zivhu rules Chiwenga out of succession equation

5 hrs ago | 240 Views

Ignore the fart, Sing-PFee!

5 hrs ago | 50 Views

Goat-gate opens can of worms

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

Delma Lupepe sucked in nasty mine dispute

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa to bury Mutsvunguma today

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Health professionals crack down on beauty salons

5 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe dismantles Zambia

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe dismantles Zambia

5 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa affirms ongoing development ahead of SADC Summit

5 hrs ago | 22 Views

Nhimbe/Ilima road rehabilitation programme launched

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Accident victims named

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

NetOne employees arrested in foiled cyber heist attempt

6 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe launches US$25 million healthcare programmes

6 hrs ago | 40 Views

Councils fail to meet Mnangagwa's deadline

6 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe invites Türkiye to Sadc exhibition

6 hrs ago | 35 Views

Mutsvunguma's body arrives for burial

6 hrs ago | 27 Views

Pius Ncube still doing the Lord's work

6 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe's road accident fund set to be established

6 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa's residence on fire, days after security breaches

15 hrs ago | 683 Views

Khama Billiat sinks Bosso

15 hrs ago | 380 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest 7 political activists

15 hrs ago | 244 Views

Regional anti-graft body pushes for probe into Chivayo's murky US$40m ZEC deal

15 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zanu-MP bemoans govt's failure to renovate National Sports Stadium

15 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa's govt shields ZEC, Chivayo in US$40 million scandal

15 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zimbabwe War veterans query Matemadanda credentials

15 hrs ago | 585 Views

Mnangagwa son's house on fire

15 hrs ago | 231 Views

Harare councillors fight for expensive stands

15 hrs ago | 105 Views

Tenant stabs housemate over chores

15 hrs ago | 84 Views

Fake clearing agent dupes businessman

15 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe's solar sector poised for growth

15 hrs ago | 74 Views

Bulawayo, Midlands record surge in crime

15 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis grounds industries

15 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe banks downplay ZWG shortages

15 hrs ago | 53 Views