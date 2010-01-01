Ramaphosa's Cabinet - Full list

News / National

President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally named his Cabinet, which comprises representatives from the Government of National Unity (GNU) signatories.Ramaphosa named the National Executive in a televised address on Sunday, 30 June.HERE ARE THE GNU CABINET MINISTERSAs per the election results, the African National Congress (ANC) lost its majority as support declined from 57% in 2019 to 40%. The Democratic Alliance (DA) obtained 22% while former President Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party emerged as the third-biggest party with having obtained 15% of the total votes.The ANC, DA, IFP, Patriotic Alliance and other parties then formed a Government of National Unity (GNU) in order to govern the country. Ramaphosa’s election as president earmarked the beginning of the seventh administration, however, there has been no Cabinet for just over two weeks.During his address, Ramaphosa said the new ministers are drawn from all corners of the country, they represent the diversity of the nation."None of the members of the National Executive has been appointed to serve the interests of a particular constituency or a particular section of society. Collectively and individually, they are responsible to the people of South Africa," Ramaphosa said.Here are the ministers named:The Deputy President is Paul Mashatile.The Minister of Agriculture is John Steenhuisen.The Deputy Minister of Agriculture is Rosemary Nokuzola Capa.The Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development is Mzwanele Nyhontso.The Deputy Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development is Chupu Stanley Mathabatha.The Minister of Basic Education is Siviwe Gwarube.The Deputy Minister of Basic Education is Reginah Mhaule.The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies is Solly Malatsi.The Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies is Mondli Gungubele.The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs is Velinkosi Hlabisa.The Deputy Ministers of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs are Dickson Masemola and Zolile Burns‐Ncamashe.The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans is Angie Motshekga.The Deputy Ministers of Defence and Military Veterans are Bantu Holomisa and Richard Mkhungo.The Minister of Electricity and Energy is Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.The Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy is Samantha Graham.The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation is Blade Nzimande.The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation is Nomalungelo Gina.The Minister of Employment and Labour is Nomakhosazana Meth.The Deputy Ministers of Employment and Labour are Jomo Sibiya and Phumzile Mgcina.The Minister of Finance is Enoch Godongwana.The Deputy Ministers of Finance are David Masondo and Ashor Sarupen.The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment is Dion George.The Deputy Ministers of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment are Narend Singh and Bernice Swarts.The Minister of Health is Aaron Motsoaledi.The Deputy Minister of Health is Joe Phaahla.The Minister of Higher Education is Nobuhle Nkabane.The Deputy Ministers of Higher Education are Buti Manamela and Mimmy Gondwe.The Minister of Home Affairs is Leon Schreiber.The Deputy Minister of Home Affairs is Njabulo Nzuza.The Minister of Human Settlements is Mmamoloko Kubayi.The Deputy Minister of Human Settlements is Tandi Mahambehlala.The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation is Ronald Lamola.The Deputy Ministers of International Relations and Cooperation are Alvin Botes and Tandi Moraka.The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development is Thembi Nkadimeng.The Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development is Andries Nel.The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources is Gwede Mantashe.The Deputy Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources is Judith Nemadzinga‐Tshabalala.The Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation is Maropene Ramokgopa.The Deputy Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation is Seiso Mohai.As previously reported, the DA secured some of the key portfolios it had demanded during negotiations. These include Agriculture, Basic Education, Public Works and Infrastructure and Home Affairs.WHEN WILL PARLIAMENT OPEN?The opening of Parliament will take place on former president Nelson Mandela’s birthday this year, where President Cyril Ramaphosa will address a joint sitting of the National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).On Friday, the Presidency announced that Ramaphosa would address both houses of Parliament on 18 July, to "outline the priorities of the seventh administration"."The president has asked that Parliament convene in terms of Section 84(2)(d) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, read with Rule (13)(1)(a) of the Joint Rules of Parliament."The opening of Parliament Address will coincide with the United Nations-declared Nelson Mandela International Day," the Presidency said.