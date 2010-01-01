Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zambia to criminalise the use of US$ in local economy

by Staff reporter
39 mins ago | Views
Zambia's central bank published plans to criminalize the use of foreign currency in the local economy amid the biggest rally in the kwacha in four months.

The southern African nation has faced severe currency volatility over the past five years, driving up the cost of imports and fanning inflation, which neared a two and a half year high this month. Companies from car dealers to mall landlords and hotels often charge in dollars, shunning the local kwacha.

A draft document shared by the Bank of Zambia Saturday showed those found using foreign currency for domestic transactions may face prison terms of up to 10 years or fines. The kwacha gained about 7% on the last trading day of the week.

"When people basically are functioning significantly in dollars, then obviously the tools which we have to actually carrying out our mandate are blunted," Bank of Zambia Deputy Governor Francis Chipimo said Friday.

"External shocks are also in a way exacerbated in our market."

Strong Recovery

The Bank of Zambia is still discussing the proposed rules with market participants, Chipimo said in comments broadcast on privately-owned Diamond TV Zambia.

The kwacha has been among the world's worst performing currencies over the past 12 months, depreciating by 28%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It's staged a strong recovery this month to become the biggest gainer globally, after the nation finally ended a near-four year default on its dollar bonds and received an outsized $570 million payment from the International Monetary Fund.

Factors that have contributed to the currency volatility include the drawn-out debt restructuring process, a plunge last year in the output of copper, Zambia's main source of export earnings, and more recently a severe drought that's increased the import bill.

The servicing of its restructured dollar bonds may add to foreign currency pressures.

Zambia introduced restrictions on dollar use among local businesses in May 2012 and abolished them less than two years later.

Source - bloomberg

Must Read

Ramaphosa's Cabinet - Full list

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Ramaphosa's new cabinet as 'bloated' and DA-dominated

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Ramathuba's appointment spells trouble for Zimbabwe authorities

5 hrs ago | 753 Views

Tshabangu takes ZEC toilet scandal to Senate

5 hrs ago | 531 Views

Zimbabwe officials lie about corrupt tender

5 hrs ago | 335 Views

Kingpins of US$40m Zec scandal fear repercussions

5 hrs ago | 349 Views

Mnangagwa bombshell explodes on his face

5 hrs ago | 909 Views

Chirumhanzu elders petition govt over chieftainship row

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Chiwenga says it's not a crime to say Mnangagwa has failed

5 hrs ago | 832 Views

Zanu-PF legislator says govt is not serious

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Nonagenarian dies from witch craft-related arson

5 hrs ago | 131 Views

Nelson Chamisa tackles Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zambia ups the ante on diplomatic spat with Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mnangagwa claims infrastructure developments not only for SADC Summit

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mangudya underscores importance of well-managed parastatals for economic growth

5 hrs ago | 33 Views

Botswana receives military transport aircraft from US

5 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zivhu rules Chiwenga out of succession equation

5 hrs ago | 239 Views

Ignore the fart, Sing-PFee!

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Goat-gate opens can of worms

5 hrs ago | 65 Views

Delma Lupepe sucked in nasty mine dispute

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa to bury Mutsvunguma today

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Health professionals crack down on beauty salons

5 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe dismantles Zambia

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe dismantles Zambia

5 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa affirms ongoing development ahead of SADC Summit

5 hrs ago | 22 Views

Nhimbe/Ilima road rehabilitation programme launched

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Accident victims named

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

NetOne employees arrested in foiled cyber heist attempt

6 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe launches US$25 million healthcare programmes

6 hrs ago | 40 Views

Councils fail to meet Mnangagwa's deadline

6 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe invites Türkiye to Sadc exhibition

6 hrs ago | 35 Views

Mutsvunguma's body arrives for burial

6 hrs ago | 27 Views

Pius Ncube still doing the Lord's work

6 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe's road accident fund set to be established

6 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa's residence on fire, days after security breaches

15 hrs ago | 680 Views

Khama Billiat sinks Bosso

15 hrs ago | 379 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest 7 political activists

15 hrs ago | 243 Views

Regional anti-graft body pushes for probe into Chivayo's murky US$40m ZEC deal

15 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zanu-MP bemoans govt's failure to renovate National Sports Stadium

15 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa's govt shields ZEC, Chivayo in US$40 million scandal

15 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zimbabwe War veterans query Matemadanda credentials

15 hrs ago | 582 Views

Mnangagwa son's house on fire

15 hrs ago | 230 Views

Harare councillors fight for expensive stands

15 hrs ago | 105 Views

Tenant stabs housemate over chores

15 hrs ago | 83 Views

Fake clearing agent dupes businessman

15 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe's solar sector poised for growth

15 hrs ago | 74 Views

Bulawayo, Midlands record surge in crime

15 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis grounds industries

15 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe banks downplay ZWG shortages

15 hrs ago | 53 Views