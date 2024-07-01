CCC says Mnangagwa govt 'panicking'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Dozens attending a memorial service for slain Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Mboneni Ncube in Gweru were arrested and detained, according to the party. Ncube was stabbed to death by suspected ZANU-PF supporters at a CCC rally in Kwekwe in February 2022.These arrests occurred shortly after the government warned opposition and Civil Society Organizations against any "subversive activities," stating that law enforcement agents were prepared to apprehend suspects.CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi reported that hundreds of attendees at Ncube's memorial were arrested and are currently detained in Gweru. He criticized the government's actions as indicative of panic and urged citizens to continue peaceful and lawful activities.Police reportedly blocked access to the memorial, turning back all vehicles, including routine commuter omnibuses. Mkwananzi attributed the government's behavior to paranoia and insecurity, citing fears of public discontent over issues such as corruption, human rights violations, and unjust taxes.Police Commissioner Paul Nyathi was unavailable for comment. Meanwhile, 80 CCC activists were arrested two weeks prior during a private meeting at interim leader Jameson Timba's residence. Most remain in custody after being denied bail, charged with participating in an unlawful gathering and disorderly conduct. Additionally, five members of Job Sikhala's National Democratic Working Group (NDWG) were arrested in Harare for holding an unsanctioned gathering.