Zec loot driving Chivayo crazy

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Scandal-ridden tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo's estranged business partners, Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, accuse him of splurging money from the corrupt proceeds of a US$40 million Zimbabwe Electoral Commission tender. They claim Chivayo has spent US$3 million on luxury cars and cash gifts.

In a letter dated April 24, 2024, addressed to Ren-Form's executive Angus Carlaw, Chimombe and Mpofu complained about Chivayo's refusal to pay them and his fraudulent contract changes. They noted his extravagant spending on cars and donations to individuals, mainly Zanu-PF supporters, as seen on his social media.

Chivayo boasted on social media about purchasing two Maybachs in one week, totaling over US$400,000, after receiving payment post-elections in August last year. He celebrated President Emmerson Mnangagwa's disputed victory, claiming it ensured him "five more years of good life."

Chivayo's lifestyle contrasts starkly with the surrounding poverty. His business model reportedly relies on securing government tenders through a patronage system, leveraging his close relationship with President Mnangagwa and the government.


Source - online
More on: #Chivayo, #Zec, #Loot

