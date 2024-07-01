Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa pampers HCC commissioners

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Justice Maphios Cheda-led commission of inquiry into Harare's governance affairs has received high-end Ford Ranger Raptor vehicles, sparking criticism from residents' associations about the burden on taxpayers. President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed the six-member commission in May to investigate the City of Harare's management and council since 2017.

Commission members include former opposition politician Lucia Matibenga, Local Government and Public Works secretary John Basera, chief director Khonzani Ncube, Local Government board chairperson Steven Chakaipa, and legal practitioner Norbert Phiri.

Sources indicated the commissioners received the vehicles to carry out their six-month mandate, expressing concerns about potential bribery risks given their interactions with wealthy land barons.

Combined Harare Residents Association chairperson Reuben Akili urged transparency, requesting the government to publicize the commission's expenditures. He questioned the necessity of the commission's findings, noting that previous audits by the Auditor-General and Parliament had already exposed governance issues.

Harare Residents Trust director Precious Shumba echoed concerns about the commission being a financial burden, criticizing the provision of vehicles as a waste of taxpayers' money.

In response, Presidential spokesperson George Charamba defended the decision, questioning whether critics expected the commissioners to walk or use public transportation.

Source - newsday

