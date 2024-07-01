Sikhala not in exile

News / National

by Staff reporter

Opposition politician Job Sikhala has denied rumors of being in exile and announced his intention to return to Zimbabwe once cleared by his medical team, despite state threats of arrest. Sikhala left Zimbabwe after his release from Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, where he was held for 595 days in what is widely seen as a politically motivated case.While abroad, Sikhala spoke at the United Nations Human Rights and Democracy Summit in Geneva, highlighting Zimbabwe's human rights issues and his own prolonged pre-trial detention. This speech angered government officials, leading to accusations of falsehoods from government spokesperson Ndavaningi Mangwana and calls for Sikhala's arrest upon his return.Unfazed by these threats, Sikhala stated that state persecution is a recurring tactic used against him during times of national crisis. He emphasized that his Geneva speech was accurate and in line with international law, expressing his ordeal and the human rights abuses in Zimbabwe.Sikhala remains focused on his health and plans to return to Zimbabwe immediately after being cleared by his medical team. He affirmed his commitment to Zimbabwe, stating he has no other home and will face whatever happens in his own country.