Prophet Magaya loses Chitungwiza master plan deal

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Chitungwiza Municipality has terminated a controversial deal with Wistmer Investments for funding its master plan, deciding to finance the process independently. The cash-strapped council had struggled for years, prompting Wistmer, owned by clergyman Walter Magaya, to offer help. However, the move caused division among councillors, officials, and residents, delaying the development blueprint.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa mandated all 92 local authorities to submit master plans by the end of June to control haphazard settlements. Chitungwiza, facing this deadline, convened a special council meeting on Saturday to terminate the Wistmer deal, citing false promises from the donor.

The council decided to engage the initial contractor at a reduced cost of US$180,000, down from the inflated US$600,000. Reports suggest a company owned by Zanu-PF politburo member Daniel Mckenzie Ncube might lead the master plan creation, but the Chitungwiza Residents Trust insists on following due process.

Chitungwiza Municipality spokesperson Tafadzwa Kachiko confirmed the council's decision and stated that they would work with Ncube Burrow (Pvt) Ltd. Despite efforts, the council won't meet the June deadline and has applied for an extension to August, submitting progress reports to the government.

Source - newsday

