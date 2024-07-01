Zambia's President rallies investors to pick KAZA opportunities

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema has called on investors to explore opportunities in the Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA TFCA) beyond the traditional mining sector.Speaking at the African Trade and Investment Development Insurance's 24th annual general meeting in Livingstone, Hichilema highlighted the potential in tourism within KAZA, which spans across Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.KAZA TFCA, covering nearly 520,000 square kilometers, is one of the world's largest transfrontier conservation areas. It includes around 20 national parks, 85 forest reserves, 22 conservancies, 11 sanctuaries, 103 wildlife management areas, and 11 game management areas.The area aims to manage the ecosystem sustainably, focusing on conservation and tourism to benefit local communities and stakeholders. Recognized as a Southern African Development Community (SADC) project in 2006, KAZA supports regional integration and the sustainable use and protection of natural resources.