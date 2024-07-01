Latest News Editor's Choice


Court suspends Mutsvangwa ZNLWVA congress

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
High Court Judge Justice Philda Muzofa has issued an interim order to halt the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) faction, led by former leader Christopher Mutsvangwa, from holding its elective congress next month.

This decision came after an urgent application by another faction, headed by Alderman Moffat Marashwa, who was elected at the Rukawo Motel congress on May 4, 2024. Marashwa's faction argued that there is already a legitimate committee managing the organization's affairs.

The order, issued on June 21, also suspended district and provincial elections. It states: "Pending the return date, the holding of elections for the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association at district and provincial levels scheduled for June 22-29, 2024, respectively be and are hereby stopped and suspended and the holding of the congress for the ZNLWVA scheduled for 12 July 2024 be and is hereby suspended and stayed."

Marashwa claims to be the new chairperson of ZNLWVA following the Chegutu congress. The minutes from the Chegutu congress, submitted to the court, reveal that the association, a private voluntary organization, is in poor condition and faces deregistration, with a bank balance of US$4,316.17 as of April 30, 2024. Other officials elected at the Chegutu congress include Thabisile Shoko (vice-chairperson), Phineas Marikomo (secretary), Josphat Terera (treasurer), and Samuel Getbusy Mhlanga (secretary for information).

Christopher Chetekuteku, representing the ministers of Liberation Struggle Affairs and Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, did not oppose the order.

Source - newsday

