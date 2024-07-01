Mnangagwa's govt 'bans' gatherings

News / National

by Staff reporter

The government of Zimbabwe has intensified efforts to suppress alleged dissent by banning public gatherings, citing security threats. Recently, police arrested 79 opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party supporters, including top party member Jameson Timba and his son, during a meeting at Timba's house in Avondale, Harare. While Timba's son was released into his parents' custody, the others remain in remand prison without bail. The activists claimed they were commemorating the Day of the African Child.In another incident, police blocked a fundraising dinner at Beacon Hill Primary School in Plumtree, citing "security reasons." Additionally, six members of Job Sikhala's National Democratic Working Group (NDWG) were arrested in Kuwadzana, Harare, for holding an "unsanctioned meeting" to distribute monthly monetary contributions to vulnerable groups.The government’s actions are seen as efforts to maintain control and suppress dissent ahead of the upcoming Southern African Development Community (Sadc) summit. The Zimbabwe Human Rights Association director, Dzikamai Bere, criticized the government's actions as self-sabotaging and a gross violation of human rights. He argued that such behavior harms Zimbabwe’s human rights record and undermines constitutional rights to protest.President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere have both issued warnings against protesters, stating that law enforcement agencies are on high alert to prevent any form of destabilization. CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi has called for Sadc’s intervention regarding the curtailment of human rights in Zimbabwe.