Gwanda dam rehab to start

News / National

by Staff reporter

The rehabilitation of Gungwe Dam in Gwanda has gained momentum, led by Bulawayo-based contractor J R Goddard, who is conducting feasibility studies at the site.This initiative follows intervention by Gwanda South legislator Omphile Marupi, elected in 2023. The dam was severely damaged by Cyclone Eline in 2000.Marupi confirmed that feasibility studies, spearheaded by engineers including those from J R Goddard, are well underway. They are assessing the requirements for the dam's rehabilitation, nearly 15 years after its destruction.The project aims to improve water supply for residents and livestock across three wards, with an estimated cost of approximately US$100,000.