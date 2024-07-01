Sandra Ndebele in 'smuggled' vehicle storm

News / National

by Staff reporter

Sandra Ndebele, a prominent Zimbabwean musician, dancer, actress, and now politician affiliated with Zanu-PF, had her Toyota GD6 vehicle impounded by Bulawayo police recently on suspicion of smuggling. Despite the vehicle seizure, Ndebele was not arrested. It remains unclear whether she received the vehicle from her political party, Zanu-PF.Ndebele, aged 42, currently serves as a Zanu-PF councillor for Ward 20 in Bulawayo, a position she won during last year's by-elections. Sources reported that she was surprised when police confiscated her vehicle two weeks ago due to lack of proper documentation regarding its importation into Zimbabwe. Ndebele did not respond to inquiries regarding the incident.In recent months, authorities in Zimbabwe and South Africa have intensified efforts to seize high-end vehicles being smuggled into the country to evade taxes. Ndebele has previously been linked to controversial businessman and convicted criminal Wicknell Chivayo, receiving a Mercedes Benz GLE400d worth US$155,000 from him in February.Known for her energetic dance performances, Ndebele shifted into politics after a decline in her music career. Initially appointed as the Bulawayo representative for Young Women for Economic Development by Zanu-PF's women's league in August 2021, her affiliation with the ruling party sparked criticism. Despite initial denials by Zanu-PF, Ndebele later officially joined the party and contested in local government elections following the recall of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillors and legislators.She had previously contested in the disputed August 2023 elections but lost to Simbarashe Dube of the CCC.