Resistance to Mnangagwa's 2030 push grows

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is reportedly facing resistance from the military and shifting alliances within Zanu-PF as he seeks to extend his stay in power beyond 2028. Supporters and shadowy affiliates have been promoting the "ED2030" campaign, suggesting Mnangagwa will stay in office beyond his current term, despite constitutional limits.Despite Mnangagwa publicly denying any plans for a term extension, efforts to circumvent constitutional provisions, such as postponing elections or deharmonizing them, are allegedly being considered. However, these plans have not gained traction within the military, which played a pivotal role in Mnangagwa's rise to power in 2017.There are indications of alliances shifting within Zanu-PF, with business tycoon Kuda Tagwirei, a key figure in Mnangagwa's ascent, reportedly reconciling with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga. Tagwirei, feeling sidelined by Mnangagwa's growing association with controversial figures like Wicknell Chivayo, is said to have reached out to Chiwenga through a senior army general. This reconciliation marks a shift from Tagwirei's previous dominance in government projects and appointments.Tagwirei, known as one of Zanu-PF's major financiers, has recently aligned with Chiwenga to maintain influence and protect his business interests, including substantial wealth tied to government contracts and investments.The situation underscores internal political tensions and strategic realignments within Zimbabwe's ruling party, amid concerns over constitutional adherence and the balance of power between political figures and military stakeholders.