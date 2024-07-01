Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Resistance to Mnangagwa's 2030 push grows

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is reportedly facing resistance from the military and shifting alliances within Zanu-PF as he seeks to extend his stay in power beyond 2028. Supporters and shadowy affiliates have been promoting the "ED2030" campaign, suggesting Mnangagwa will stay in office beyond his current term, despite constitutional limits.

Despite Mnangagwa publicly denying any plans for a term extension, efforts to circumvent constitutional provisions, such as postponing elections or deharmonizing them, are allegedly being considered. However, these plans have not gained traction within the military, which played a pivotal role in Mnangagwa's rise to power in 2017.

There are indications of alliances shifting within Zanu-PF, with business tycoon Kuda Tagwirei, a key figure in Mnangagwa's ascent, reportedly reconciling with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga. Tagwirei, feeling sidelined by Mnangagwa's growing association with controversial figures like Wicknell Chivayo, is said to have reached out to Chiwenga through a senior army general. This reconciliation marks a shift from Tagwirei's previous dominance in government projects and appointments.

Tagwirei, known as one of Zanu-PF's major financiers, has recently aligned with Chiwenga to maintain influence and protect his business interests, including substantial wealth tied to government contracts and investments.

The situation underscores internal political tensions and strategic realignments within Zimbabwe's ruling party, amid concerns over constitutional adherence and the balance of power between political figures and military stakeholders.


Source - the standard

Must Read

Mnangagwa confirms structure to 'drip feed' ZWG into economy

45 mins ago | 48 Views

Msendami joins South African side Marumo Gallants

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Chivayo clashes with Mnangagwa's sons

3 hrs ago | 622 Views

Zimbabwe's political crisis has dragged on for too long

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Sandra Ndebele in 'smuggled' vehicle storm

3 hrs ago | 317 Views

'Jah Prayzah' receives Parliamentary vehicle

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Gwanda dam rehab to start

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mnangagwa's govt 'bans' gatherings

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Court suspends Mutsvangwa ZNLWVA congress

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zambia's President rallies investors to pick KAZA opportunities

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Prophet Magaya loses Chitungwiza master plan deal

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Sikhala not in exile

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa pampers HCC commissioners

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa fires Guvamatanga, then changes mind

3 hrs ago | 943 Views

Zec loot driving Chivayo crazy

4 hrs ago | 391 Views

Mushayavanhu discards ZiG banknotes with Mangudya's signature

4 hrs ago | 436 Views

CCC says Mnangagwa govt 'panicking'

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zambia to criminalise the use of US$ in local economy

6 hrs ago | 451 Views

Ramaphosa's Cabinet - Full list

6 hrs ago | 618 Views

Ramaphosa's new cabinet as 'bloated' and DA-dominated

6 hrs ago | 468 Views

Ramathuba's appointment spells trouble for Zimbabwe authorities

10 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Tshabangu takes ZEC toilet scandal to Senate

10 hrs ago | 849 Views

Zimbabwe officials lie about corrupt tender

10 hrs ago | 505 Views

Kingpins of US$40m Zec scandal fear repercussions

10 hrs ago | 553 Views

Mnangagwa bombshell explodes on his face

10 hrs ago | 1532 Views

Chirumhanzu elders petition govt over chieftainship row

10 hrs ago | 171 Views

Chiwenga says it's not a crime to say Mnangagwa has failed

10 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Zanu-PF legislator says govt is not serious

10 hrs ago | 195 Views

Nonagenarian dies from witch craft-related arson

10 hrs ago | 238 Views

Nelson Chamisa tackles Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zambia ups the ante on diplomatic spat with Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa claims infrastructure developments not only for SADC Summit

10 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mangudya underscores importance of well-managed parastatals for economic growth

10 hrs ago | 53 Views

Botswana receives military transport aircraft from US

10 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zivhu rules Chiwenga out of succession equation

10 hrs ago | 367 Views

Ignore the fart, Sing-PFee!

10 hrs ago | 105 Views

Goat-gate opens can of worms

10 hrs ago | 143 Views

Delma Lupepe sucked in nasty mine dispute

10 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mnangagwa to bury Mutsvunguma today

10 hrs ago | 96 Views

Health professionals crack down on beauty salons

10 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe dismantles Zambia

10 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe dismantles Zambia

10 hrs ago | 110 Views

Mnangagwa affirms ongoing development ahead of SADC Summit

10 hrs ago | 35 Views

Nhimbe/Ilima road rehabilitation programme launched

10 hrs ago | 39 Views

Accident victims named

10 hrs ago | 68 Views

NetOne employees arrested in foiled cyber heist attempt

10 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zimbabwe launches US$25 million healthcare programmes

10 hrs ago | 69 Views

Councils fail to meet Mnangagwa's deadline

10 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe invites Türkiye to Sadc exhibition

10 hrs ago | 39 Views