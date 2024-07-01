Chivayo clashes with Mnangagwa's sons

News / National

by Staff reporter

Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has reportedly edged out three companies, including one associated with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's sons, to secure a partnership deal with Starlink in Zimbabwe.This deal, announced via Mnangagwa's X account, appoints Chivayo's IMC Communications as the local partner for Starlink, a US-based satellite operator owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX, which offers high-speed internet services.The circumstances surrounding this announcement have caused tension, particularly with First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa, as it allegedly sidelined companies linked to her sons. There are concerns about IMC Communications' readiness for the partnership, as it has faced challenges in establishing direct contact with Starlink and securing necessary agreements.Despite questions about the selection process and the readiness of IMC Communications, the Ministry of ICT has moved forward with the approval, prompting queries from sidelined companies and raising suspicions of favoritism due to Chivayo's connections.Chivayo's controversial past, including involvement in procurement scandals, has intensified scrutiny over his business dealings, particularly regarding government contracts and high-profile partnerships.