Msendami joins South African side Marumo Gallants

News / National

by Staff reporter

Warriors midfielder Daniel Msendami has completed his transfer to Marumo Gallants in South Africa's DSTV Premiership, leaving Botswana Premier Soccer League champions Jwaneng Galaxy after his contract expired in June. While the specifics of his new deal weren't disclosed, Msendami expressed enthusiasm about showcasing his skills in South Africa, stating, "I'm looking forward to having game time and to showcase my talent at Gallants."During the 2023/24 season with Jwaneng Galaxy, Msendami had an impressive campaign, scoring 12 goals and providing 16 assists. His standout performances also earned him recognition as the 2024 Botswana Orange F.A Cup Player of the Tournament. The 23-year-old attracted interest from clubs like Simba SC in Tanzania and T.P Mazembe in the DRC before ultimately joining Marumo Gallants.Marumo Gallants, currently without a coach, are considering options to fill the position following a challenging season that saw them relegated from the Premier Soccer League. Reports suggest that Morena Ramoreboli, Msendami's former coach at Jwaneng Galaxy, is a frontrunner for the role, alongside former Swallows coach Dylan Kerr. Despite their recent struggles, Gallants have acquired the status of Moroka Swallows to make a return to the top flight for the upcoming season.