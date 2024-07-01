Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa confirms structure to 'drip feed' ZWG into economy

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Deputy Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion, David Mnangagwa, acknowledged that the introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZWG) currency in April has been characterized by a gradual release into the market amidst a notable scarcity of the local currency.

Since its launch to replace the Zimdollar (ZWL$), there has been a growing shortage of ZWG, raising concerns that this could encourage greater reliance on the United States dollar and contradict the government's efforts to de-dollarize the economy.

While both the government and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) have assured that banks possess sufficient ZWG to meet market demands, Mnangagwa explained in an interview with NewsDay Business that the cautious distribution of ZWG aims to safeguard its value.

He highlighted a significant shift from the ZWL$ era, noting reduced circulation velocity where holders of ZWG tend to retain it due to its perceived stability. Mnangagwa emphasized that this cautious approach prevents excessive money supply, aligning with a structured framework aimed at maintaining financial stability.

Regarding concerns about cash shortages impacting daily operations and consumer livelihoods, Mnangagwa clarified that the RBZ has taken proactive steps to address these challenges, including the establishment of withdrawal points for ZWG in various cities through Homelink.

Economist Vince Musewe underscored the necessity of balancing money supply to support economic activity, asserting that adequate liquidity is vital for savings and transactions, essential components for economic growth. He cautioned that insufficient ZWG availability could disrupt economic activities and called for effective management by the RBZ to avoid adverse effects on the economy.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Msendami joins South African side Marumo Gallants

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Chivayo clashes with Mnangagwa's sons

2 hrs ago | 439 Views

Zimbabwe's political crisis has dragged on for too long

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Resistance to Mnangagwa's 2030 push grows

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Sandra Ndebele in 'smuggled' vehicle storm

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

'Jah Prayzah' receives Parliamentary vehicle

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Gwanda dam rehab to start

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa's govt 'bans' gatherings

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Court suspends Mutsvangwa ZNLWVA congress

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zambia's President rallies investors to pick KAZA opportunities

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Prophet Magaya loses Chitungwiza master plan deal

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Sikhala not in exile

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Mnangagwa pampers HCC commissioners

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa fires Guvamatanga, then changes mind

3 hrs ago | 818 Views

Zec loot driving Chivayo crazy

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Mushayavanhu discards ZiG banknotes with Mangudya's signature

3 hrs ago | 378 Views

CCC says Mnangagwa govt 'panicking'

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zambia to criminalise the use of US$ in local economy

5 hrs ago | 419 Views

Ramaphosa's Cabinet - Full list

5 hrs ago | 580 Views

Ramaphosa's new cabinet as 'bloated' and DA-dominated

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

Ramathuba's appointment spells trouble for Zimbabwe authorities

9 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Tshabangu takes ZEC toilet scandal to Senate

9 hrs ago | 817 Views

Zimbabwe officials lie about corrupt tender

9 hrs ago | 500 Views

Kingpins of US$40m Zec scandal fear repercussions

9 hrs ago | 544 Views

Mnangagwa bombshell explodes on his face

9 hrs ago | 1475 Views

Chirumhanzu elders petition govt over chieftainship row

9 hrs ago | 166 Views

Chiwenga says it's not a crime to say Mnangagwa has failed

9 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Zanu-PF legislator says govt is not serious

9 hrs ago | 193 Views

Nonagenarian dies from witch craft-related arson

9 hrs ago | 220 Views

Nelson Chamisa tackles Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 308 Views

Zambia ups the ante on diplomatic spat with Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa claims infrastructure developments not only for SADC Summit

9 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mangudya underscores importance of well-managed parastatals for economic growth

9 hrs ago | 53 Views

Botswana receives military transport aircraft from US

9 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zivhu rules Chiwenga out of succession equation

9 hrs ago | 363 Views

Ignore the fart, Sing-PFee!

10 hrs ago | 100 Views

Goat-gate opens can of worms

10 hrs ago | 137 Views

Delma Lupepe sucked in nasty mine dispute

10 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa to bury Mutsvunguma today

10 hrs ago | 93 Views

Health professionals crack down on beauty salons

10 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe dismantles Zambia

10 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe dismantles Zambia

10 hrs ago | 105 Views

Mnangagwa affirms ongoing development ahead of SADC Summit

10 hrs ago | 35 Views

Nhimbe/Ilima road rehabilitation programme launched

10 hrs ago | 38 Views

Accident victims named

10 hrs ago | 67 Views

NetOne employees arrested in foiled cyber heist attempt

10 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe launches US$25 million healthcare programmes

10 hrs ago | 68 Views

Councils fail to meet Mnangagwa's deadline

10 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe invites Türkiye to Sadc exhibition

10 hrs ago | 39 Views