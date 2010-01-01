Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Experts hail Zimbabwe's drive to regulate gene editing GMOs

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Research scientists have praised Zimbabwe's efforts to regulate the use of genome editing (GEd) and genetically modified organism (GMO) products in a manner that safeguards public health and the environment.

During a recent workshop, experts emphasized to The Herald the importance of adhering to safety regulations for gene editing and GMO technology.

"Regulations must be drafted soon before we launch the communication strategy for GEd. These regulations are vital and will strengthen biosafety protocols in Zimbabwe, ensuring the systematic application of new technologies," stated Dr. Tonny Savadye, chief executive and registrar of the National Biotechnology Authority (NBA).

"We do not want to lag behind in the adoption of modern biotechnologies."

Seed Co plant breeder, Dr. Meluleki Zikhali, added, "The regulations are essential for enabling researchers to conduct work on GMO and GEd research. They allow the NBA to fulfill its regulatory role while providing researchers with clear guidelines.

"The ultimate goal is the production and commercialization of products that are safe for human and livestock consumption without compromising natural resources and the environment. In other words, regulations ensure the responsible use of these technologies for the benefit of humanity and other living organisms while preserving the environment," Dr. Zikhali explained.

The week-long workshop was organized by the National Biotechnology Authority and the Scientific and Industrial Research and Development Centre (SIRDC) in partnership with the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD).

Source - The Herald

