78 CCC activists denied bail

by Staff reporter
Jameson Timba and 77 other CCC activists were denied bail yesterday following their arrest for holding an unsanctioned gathering intended for an unlawful demonstration in Harare. Reports indicate that stones were thrown at the investigating police officers during the incident.

Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo denied their bail applications, citing concerns that their release would undermine the rule of law, jeopardize public safety, and erode confidence in the police. The 78 activists were remanded in custody until July 10 for the start of their trial.

The activists are represented by lawyers Agency Gumbo, Lazurus Mbereko, Jeremiah Bamu, and Webster Jiti. Prosecutor Thomas Chanakira stated that on June 16, police were tipped off about the unsanctioned gathering. The police called for backup after observing the group's riotous behavior. Chanakira further alleged that the group threw stones at the police, injuring two officers, and only ceased their actions after the police used tear gas to control the situation.

Source - The Herald
