Kereke applies for removal from remand

Former Bikita West legislator Munyaradzi Kereke is seeking removal from remand on US$400,000 fraud charges, alongside suspended Harare Municipal Medical Aid Society (HMMAS) CEO Everisto Rukasha. Kereke applied without legal representation before Harare regional magistrate Mrs. Marehwanazvo Gofa, arguing that the State lacks evidence against him.Kereke contended that the State's administrative conduct violates lawful and impartial standards and claimed his arrest was unjustified and politically motivated. He highlighted that the matter is already before the Commercial Court and High Court as a civil issue and noted that the hospital sale involved a panel of 15 board members, making fraud impossible.The case was deferred to today, with the State expected to file written submissions. Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti alleges that in 2014, Kereke sold Fotress Hospital to HMMAS for US$400,000, which was fully paid. However, in March 2022, Kereke and Rukasha allegedly misrepresented to HMMAS that the payment was still owed.