Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fugitive ex-Zimra officer's property frozen

by Staff reporter
02 Jul 2024 at 06:52hrs | Views
Former Zimbabwe Revenue Authority official, Tambudzai Yvonne Musoni, who is currently on the run, has been barred from selling or transferring her family house at Mabvazuva Estate and had US$47,500 in school fees frozen by the State, pending a civil forfeiture order.

Musoni allegedly profited by facilitating ineligible individuals to obtain civil servants' rebate letters under a motor vehicle scheme introduced in 2019, allowing them to import vehicles without paying import duty.

Several of Musoni's collaborators have been arrested and prosecuted, but she remains a fugitive. The Prosecutor-General recently secured a High Court order to freeze Musoni’s assets, including US$28,625 in Watershed College's bank accounts and US$18,940 in Lusitania Primary School's accounts, earmarked for her children's school fees.

Musoni and her husband, Melusi, had acquired a property at Mabvazuva Estate for US$30,208, now valued at US$150,000. The property was later transferred to The Tamel Family Trust, likely to obscure ownership.

Investigations revealed Musoni deposited over US$36,000 into Watershed College’s account and US$18,000 into Lusitania Primary School’s account for her children's school fees, raising suspicions of money laundering. Zimra sought a restraining order against the disposal of these assets.

If arrested and convicted, Musoni's assets can be seized. Even without criminal proceedings, civil actions can still result in asset forfeiture if the property is proven to be acquired dishonestly.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Chamisa's lawyer wants Army Commander to withdraw his statements

15 hrs ago | 715 Views

We don't want crumbs from Mnangagwa's table

15 hrs ago | 585 Views

Association with Chivayo warrants impeachment from Presidency

17 hrs ago | 683 Views

Zimbabwe makes notable progress in Aids, malaria fight

18 hrs ago | 155 Views

Chamisa's lawyer writes to Sanyatwe, demands Genaral sit down

18 hrs ago | 838 Views

Zimbabwe General's remarks raise alarm

19 hrs ago | 742 Views

Train rams into school bus in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 744 Views

ZEC requested to publicise procurement details voting material

21 hrs ago | 317 Views

Chamisa linked CCC faction says CIOs hunting down its leaders

21 hrs ago | 481 Views

Army Commander declares allegiance to Zanu-PF

21 hrs ago | 414 Views

Life expectancy of women in Zimbabwe increases to 68 years

21 hrs ago | 223 Views

Pitso Mosimane hypes Zimbabwean football players

21 hrs ago | 572 Views

Chimombe evicted

21 hrs ago | 792 Views

Zimbabwe battles increased school dropouts

21 hrs ago | 105 Views

3 CCC protesters seek bail

21 hrs ago | 44 Views

Minister seeks Parly support for road accident fund

21 hrs ago | 114 Views

Latest ZiG song unites musicians

21 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zec facing legal action

21 hrs ago | 135 Views

Chinese national in court for US$212 165 theft

21 hrs ago | 144 Views

Teenagers jailed for killing friend during gambling

21 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zimra garnishes Gweru Council accounts

21 hrs ago | 99 Views

BCC goes after household property

21 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimra tightens vehicle import rules

21 hrs ago | 538 Views

ZiG helps maintain price stability in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 79 Views

13 witnesses for Chimombe, Mpofu case

21 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe govt distributes 51 000 tonnes of grain

22 hrs ago | 175 Views

US$5 bribe lands 5 police officers in trouble

22 hrs ago | 166 Views

Nicaragua opens embassy in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 30 Views

Ex-Zimra staffer falsified import of over 400 cars

22 hrs ago | 204 Views

President William Ruto's poor and misguided politics! He lied to the voters

02 Jul 2024 at 21:11hrs | 862 Views

Cyclist bashes pedestrian to death

02 Jul 2024 at 17:29hrs | 993 Views

Cop basher jailed

02 Jul 2024 at 17:27hrs | 693 Views

Man loses car in a hired deal

02 Jul 2024 at 17:24hrs | 952 Views

Zimbabwe eliminated from COSAFA Cup

02 Jul 2024 at 16:13hrs | 1214 Views

WATCH: Army general says Zanu-PF will rule Zimbabweans forever

02 Jul 2024 at 16:10hrs | 2308 Views

Zimbabwe economy could hamper Mnangagwa's Brics ambition

02 Jul 2024 at 12:49hrs | 804 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger's criminal charges quashed

02 Jul 2024 at 12:41hrs | 383 Views

Zanu-PF party's desperation forced relaunch of militia

02 Jul 2024 at 12:40hrs | 372 Views

Protesters across Kenya say 'Ruto must go!'

02 Jul 2024 at 12:04hrs | 787 Views

Simelisizwe Sibanda apologises for doing the correct thing

02 Jul 2024 at 12:01hrs | 1441 Views

Zimbabwe moves to eradicate child labour in agric sector

02 Jul 2024 at 11:17hrs | 84 Views

EcoCash to invest in banking technologies

02 Jul 2024 at 11:16hrs | 229 Views

Zimbabwe magistrates probed over fake warrant of arrest

02 Jul 2024 at 11:12hrs | 337 Views

Policeman loses US$5 700 to Be Forward agent

02 Jul 2024 at 10:35hrs | 645 Views

Chivayo has Mnangagwa in his pocket?

02 Jul 2024 at 10:12hrs | 1291 Views

Mnangagwa trying to cling to power post 2030

02 Jul 2024 at 10:11hrs | 276 Views

South Africa's new Prisons Minister and the death penalty

02 Jul 2024 at 09:56hrs | 512 Views

Ramaphosa ordered to crack the whip on Panyaza

02 Jul 2024 at 09:50hrs | 471 Views

Mnangagwa's govt happy with mismatch in deployment of ECD teachers

02 Jul 2024 at 09:35hrs | 422 Views

Joe Biden at 81 versus Robert Mugabe at 81: No match

02 Jul 2024 at 09:17hrs | 924 Views