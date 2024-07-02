Dexter Nduna to mobilise funds for Zanu-PF

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has appointed Dexter Nduna as the chairperson for resource mobilisation and revenue generation for Zanu-PF in the Central Committee. Zanu-PF Secretary General Dr. Obert Mpofu confirmed the appointment, noting that Nduna will lead efforts to mobilise resources and generate wealth for the party."He was appointed during last week's Central Committee meeting held at the party headquarters," said Dr. Mpofu.Nduna expressed gratitude for the confidence shown in his abilities by the party leadership."I would like to thank President Mnangagwa for according me the opportunity to mobilise resources for the party," said Nduna.His responsibilities include overseeing businesses that benefit Zanu-PF and creating wealth through mining, agriculture, and other enterprises. Nduna previously served as the Chegutu West National Assembly Member for two terms.