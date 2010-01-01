Zanu-PF Youth League calls for peace ahead of SADC Summit

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zanu-PF Youth League has urged opposition party members to refrain from engaging in violent actions intended to undermine the upcoming SADC Heads of State Summit in Harare next month.Speaking at a gathering in Harare today, Deputy Secretary for the League's Commissariat, Taurai Kandishaya, emphasized that the youths are committed to defending and promoting the country's best interests."SADC member states have agreed that President Mnangagwa will lead the 16 countries starting from August 2024," Kandishaya stated."As the Youth League, we want to make it clear that President Mnangagwa's chairmanship will not be disrupted by anyone. As the vanguard of the ruling party, we will not allow the President to be hindered by rogue elements in the opposition," he asserted.