Zimbabwe police investigate fatal hit-and-run accident
Police in Harare are investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred along 14th Street in Glenview Area 8.
According to a statement on X, the accident took place around 12:55 pm when an unidentified motorist struck an unknown man and fled the scene.
The victim died on the spot.
Authorities are urging anyone with information to report to the nearest police station.
1/2Police in Harare are investigating a fatal hit and run road traffic accident which occurred on 30/06/24 at around 0055 hours along 14th Street Glenview Area 8. An unknown motorist hit a yet to be identified man and did not stop after the accident. The victim died on the spot.— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) June 30, 2024
Source - The Chronicle