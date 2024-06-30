Zimbabwe police investigate fatal hit-and-run accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

1/2Police in Harare are investigating a fatal hit and run road traffic accident which occurred on 30/06/24 at around 0055 hours along 14th Street Glenview Area 8. An unknown motorist hit a yet to be identified man and did not stop after the accident. The victim died on the spot. — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) June 30, 2024

Police in Harare are investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred along 14th Street in Glenview Area 8.According to a statement on X, the accident took place around 12:55 pm when an unidentified motorist struck an unknown man and fled the scene.The victim died on the spot.Authorities are urging anyone with information to report to the nearest police station.