Wife bashing maan in court

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 42-year-old man from Nyanga appeared before the Nyanga Magistrates' Court on charges of physical abuse under the Domestic Violence Act.According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), on May 1st at 8 am, the accused followed his 45-year-old wife, who was selling goods at a neighbor's house, leading to an altercation where he assaulted her.Later that night, he returned home intoxicated, kicked plates, and threatened further violence against her. The wife fled and reported the incident to the police, resulting in his arrest.The accused was sentenced to either pay a fine of US$100 or serve 10 days in prison.The NPAZ emphasized the importance of peaceful conflict resolution and advised against vigilante actions.