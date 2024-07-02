Chimombe, Mpofu bail hearing deferred again

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF central committee member Mike Chimombe (43) and his business partner Moses Mpofu (49) will remain in remand prison as their bail application was deferred by Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa to tomorrow. They are represented by lawyers Ashwell Mugiya and Tapson Dzvetero, respectively.During the bail hearing, Dzvetero argued against allegations made by investigating officer Gamuchirai Zimunhu, claiming Mpofu did not reside in Avondale. He also contended that Blackdeck (Pvt) Limited, a company involved, should face charges independently from his client.Dzvetero highlighted that Mpofu had cooperated with Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) investigations despite being dismissed by lead investigator Henry Chapwanya. He emphasized Chimombe and Mpofu's willingness to assist in the probe.Chimombe and Mpofu are accused of defrauding the government of over US$7 million intended for the Presidential Goat Pass-on Scheme.