Zimbabwe diplomatic missions swim in poverty

Government is grappling with severe financial constraints in meeting its obligations for diplomatic missions, including salaries and operational expenses, due to a shortage of foreign currency, as revealed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheila Chikomo.Speaking to Senators, Chikomo outlined the ongoing challenges faced by Zimbabwe's diplomatic missions, highlighting issues such as delayed salary payments, contributions to international organizations, and the state of embassy residences and chancelleries. These difficulties have been exacerbated by the opening of five new missions in Belarus, Pakistan, Equatorial Guinea, Dubai, and Riyadh, without a corresponding increase in the budget allocation.Despite efforts to maintain monthly payments for salaries and operations since January 2021, Chikomo acknowledged that the operational budget remains inadequate due to the country's general foreign currency shortages. The introduction of a revised salary structure and improved conditions of service in April aimed to address some of these challenges, although concerns persist regarding the timely disbursement of salaries to mission staff.Regarding legacy salary arrears, Chikomo reported significant progress in reducing the debt burden from approximately US$48.5 million owed by December 2020 to US$6.8 million by December 2022. This reduction was achieved through concerted efforts by the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion. However, the outstanding debt underscores ongoing financial pressures facing Zimbabwe's diplomatic operations, impacting morale and operational efficiency at various missions.Instances of underfunding and delayed payments at embassies are not new, with past incidents such as legal actions against the country's embassies in Hong Kong, London, and the United Kingdom in 2016 highlighting recurring challenges. These issues underscore the critical need for sustained efforts to secure adequate funding and manage financial resources effectively to support Zimbabwe's diplomatic efforts globally.