Second investigating officer testifies in Chimombe, Mpofu case

The bail hearing for businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, accused of a US$7 million fraud, continued yesterday. The Investigating Officer (IO) from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) argued that they should remain in custody until their trial begins.The State alleges that Mpofu and Chimombe forged documents to secure a tender under the Presidential Goat Scheme. They are represented by lawyers Mr. Arshiel Mugiya and Mr. Tapson Dzvetero.The first witness, Mrs. Gamuchirai Zimunhu from the ZACC investigation team, concluded her testimony yesterday afternoon, asserting that the two men were flight risks.The second investigating officer, Mr. Henry Chapwanya, also testified, arguing that the duo should be denied bail due to their disruption of the Presidential Goat Scheme, a project initiated by President Mnangagwa."The actions by both derailed His Excellency's vision to attain a middle-income economy. These types of economic saboteurs need to be dealt with using an iron fist," he stated.Mr. Chapwanya expressed concerns about public reaction if the duo were released. "My fear is with the reaction of the public. If you look on social media, people are very angry. If released on bail, there will be protests on the streets, which will undermine peace and security in the nation as the country is preparing to host the SADC summit in the next few weeks."He also argued that the accused were flight risks and had the means to escape and sustain their livelihoods abroad. Additionally, he noted that Mpofu provided a suspicious address.The hearing was adjourned and will continue today.