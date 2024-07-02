Mnangagwa incorrectly fires minister over tribal row

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday fired Higher and Tertiary Education deputy minister Simelisizwe Sibanda following a tribal row in which he ordered the dismissal of a teacher who was incapable of teaching young children in their local isiNdebele language at a school in Bubi.In a statement last night, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya said the sacking was with immediate effect."His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Emmerson D Mnangagwa has, in terms of section 108(1a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, removed Hon Simelisizwe Sibanda from the Office of Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development with immediate effect," Rushwaya said.Sibanda sank to a new low recently after demanding the transfer of an early childhood development (ECD) teacher with a Shona surname from a primary school in Bubi.He said this was because the teacher was incapable of teaching young children in their local isiNdebele language.During a meeting at the school on June 24, Sibanda demanded that Clonmore Primary School head immediately transfer ECD teacher Winnet Mharadze from the school.An audio in which he made the demand has since gone viral on social media.Sibanda accused the ECD teacher of "killing" children's future after he asked her if she knew uqethu (lawn grass) and when she failed to answer the legislator openly blasted her for getting paid for doing nothing.