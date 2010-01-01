Latest News Editor's Choice


Traditional leader remembered for blocking Mugabe farm takeover

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The late Chief Malaki Masuku of Kezi has been commemorated for his courageous actions in defending Maleme Ranch from government seizure during the era of former President Robert Mugabe.

Josphat Tshuma, board chairperson of the Masakhaneni Project Trust, highlighted Chief Masuku's pivotal role in safeguarding the ranch, describing it as vital to the livelihoods of his community. The revelations were made during the official launch of "Community Peace-Building in Matobo," a book authored by Samukele Hadebe, a respected academic and leader of the opposition Freedom Alliance.

Chief Masuku, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 81, gained renown for leading his people in resisting government efforts to take over Maleme Ranch in 2015. He succeeded his father, Gareth Nzula Masuku, as chief in 1992, continuing a legacy of leadership and advocacy for his community's welfare. Tshuma, also a prominent lawyer in Bulawayo, recounted Chief Masuku's direct appeal to Mugabe, urging the preservation of the ranch managed by Peter Cunningham, who oversaw projects benefiting local youth and residents through farming initiatives.

Tshuma recalled Chief Masuku's impassioned plea in defense of Maleme Ranch, emphasizing its importance in providing meaningful employment and preventing youth from resorting to crime or leaving for menial jobs in South Africa. Chief Masuku's stance resulted in a memorandum of understanding between Matobo Rural District Council and Cunningham, ensuring continued development projects benefiting the local populace. Even amid legal challenges, Chief Masuku steadfastly advocated for his people's interests, challenging rival claims to the ranch and underscoring the irreplaceable role of Cunningham's contributions to community development.

Source - newsday

