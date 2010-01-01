Kazembe ready to deal with Zimbabwe protesters

News / National

Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe has issued a stern warning, stating that law enforcement agencies are prepared to confront opposition party supporters and human rights activists planning nationwide demonstrations to demand the release of Citizens Coalitions for Change (CCC) "interim leader" Jameson Timba and 78 others.Magistrate Ruth Moyo recently denied bail to the activists, arrested on June 16 for allegedly participating in an unauthorized political gathering at Timba's residence in Avondale, Harare. Outside the court, police clashed with opposition supporters and made additional arrests among those rallying in solidarity.Following the bail denial, opposition party deputy spokesperson Gift "Ostallos" Siziba addressed supporters, indicating that prolonged detention could force them to mobilize protests. Minister Kazembe, speaking at the burial of Retired Brigadier-General Romeo Daniel Mutsvunguma, warned those intent on causing disorder, emphasizing the government's readiness to respond to any unrest.President Emmerson Mnangagwa echoed this sentiment during the same event at the National Heroes Acre, condemning foreign interference while asserting Zimbabwe's commitment to independence and sovereignty. The government has intensified arrests of opposition activists accused of convening unauthorized meetings, with recent incidents including the detention of six National Democratic Working Group members in Harare.Amid escalating tensions, Mnangagwa reaffirmed Zimbabwe's stance as a friend to all nations but warned against foreign interventions that undermine African sovereignty. He emphasized the government's dedication to safeguarding national peace, security, and the aspirations of its people, amidst ongoing efforts to build a stable and prosperous Zimbabwe.