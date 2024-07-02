TelOne panics

News / National

by Staff reporter

TelOne Zimbabwe has partnered with Eutelsat OneWeb, a subsidiary of the French-based satellite operator Eutelsat Group, to strengthen its internet services ahead of the anticipated launch of Starlink in Zimbabwe. This move comes as local internet providers brace for competition from Starlink, which is set to debut locally in the third quarter of 2024, prompting adjustments in service pricing.Lawrence Nkala, CEO of TelOne, announced the partnership following their annual general meeting, highlighting plans to launch services in late 2024. The agreement entails TelOne reselling Eutelsat OneWeb's satellite services in Zimbabwe, focusing on enhancing affordability and competitiveness in the market.Acknowledging Zimbabwe's historically high internet costs, Nkala emphasized TelOne's commitment to introducing flexible pricing models to attract and retain customers. He noted that while satellite technology like OneWeb's provides broader coverage, fibre optics remain superior in speed and capacity for broadband connectivity.Despite the challenges posed by expensive fibre infrastructure, Nkala reassured customers of TelOne's dedication to improving network infrastructure to deliver high-quality connectivity. The company aims to meet growing demand driven by increasing data usage from popular applications like Netflix and social media platforms.As of the first quarter, mobile internet traffic in Zimbabwe grew by 24.9%, underscoring the rising demand for reliable and affordable internet services in the country.