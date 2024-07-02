Ex-NetOne bosses acquitted

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former NetOne CEO Lazarus Muchenje and seven other company executives have been acquitted of criminal abuse of office charges by the Supreme Court.The executives, including Tanyaradzwa Chingombe, Darlington Gutu, Spencer Manguwa, Paradzai Chakona, Tawanda Sibanda, Tinashe Severa, and Sharmaine Kadenhe, were found not guilty by a bench led by Justices Samuel Kudya, Lavendor Makoni, and Joseph Musakwa.The Supreme Court's decision overturned earlier rulings from lower courts, which had initially dismissed their application for discharge at the close of the State's case. Muchenje faced accusations of abuse of duty as a public officer for allegedly entering into three commercial agreements with Bankai International (Private) Limited and Bridgevoice Inc without board and ministry approval.NetOne, a government-owned entity, was at the center of the allegations, which also involved claims that Muchenje received unauthorized benefits such as hiring security guards, purchasing furniture, renting luxury vehicles, and approving a lease agreement undervalued without proper board consent.Muchenje was represented in court by lawyer Taona Nyamakura, acting under the guidance of Innocent Chingarande from Chasi Maguwudze Law Firm.