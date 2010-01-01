Zanu-PF MP urges govt to establish electronic cadastre

News / National

by Staff reporter

Hwedza North legislator Itai Ndudzo, a member of Zanu-PF, has urged the government to establish an electronic cadastre (e-cadastre) system in response to rising land disputes and fraud involving land barons.Speaking during a recent parliamentary session, Ndudzo emphasized the benefits of implementing an electronic land registration system, describing it as crucial for ensuring transparency and accountability in managing Zimbabwe's vast land resources.He highlighted that a national cadastre system would digitally consolidate land registration, providing an auditable record of all 400 million hectares of Zimbabwe's territory. This, Ndudzo argued, would allow for accurate valuation of land and minerals across the country, aiding in economic planning and resource management.Ndudzo, a prominent Harare lawyer, stressed that an electronic cadastre would clarify land ownership rights, thereby promoting investment by eliminating ambiguity and securing property rights. He also emphasized the system's potential to streamline legislation, ensuring clear precedence of rights and combating illegal land activities.While the government announced plans for an e-cadastre system last year to enhance land registration and management, Ndudzo noted that its implementation has yet to materialize.