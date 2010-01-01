Zanu-PF issues chilling warning

News / National

by Staff reporter

Farai Marapira, ZANU-PF's Director for Information, issued a stark warning to opposition parties ahead of the upcoming SADC Summit in Harare, signaling their readiness to confront any protests that might disrupt the political landscape.This warning underscores the party's preparedness to maintain control during a significant international event where President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to assume leadership of the regional bloc. Marapira's statement, shared on X, was accompanied by a list of alleged false accusations of state abuse historically raised by opposition figures prior to major summits, aimed at tarnishing Zimbabwe's image.President Mnangagwa reinforced this stance, citing concerns over potential civil disorder orchestrated by what he described as rogue elements intent on destabilizing the country before and during significant global gatherings. This rhetoric comes despite constitutional provisions granting Zimbabwean citizens the right to peaceful protests.Currently, the state has detained 77 youths and senior opposition member Jameson Timba, accusing them of planning protests akin to those in Kenya, which led to widespread unrest over economic policies.The government's preemptive actions, including surveillance by intelligence agencies, reflect fears that such protests could exacerbate internal factional rivalries within ZANU-PF and potentially undermine Mnangagwa's second term in office. Marapira criticized opposition parties for allegedly exaggerating claims of human rights abuses to international audiences, suggesting a deliberate effort to undermine Zimbabwe's credibility.Despite these assertions, Mnangagwa's administration faces ongoing scrutiny from both local and international observers concerned about its human rights record, which continues to influence diplomatic relations with Western countries.