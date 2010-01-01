Chimombe, Mpofu supplied 'fake' address for bogus company, court told

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption (ZACC) investigating officer into Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu's US$7 million fraud allegations on Monday told the court that the businessmen provided fake address for their bogus Blackdeck Livestock and Poultry company.Sealing her evidence while being led by State prosecutor Anesu Chirenje, Gamuchirai Zimunhu opposed bail the bail application filed by the two.She said she was convinced Mpofu gave her a wrong address.Mpofu gave an address for a house in Greendale which is under construction.Zimunhu said the house is in inhabitable pointing out to a possibility that Mpofu gave false information.Her colleague Henry Chapwanya echoed the same sentiments and told magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa that the house has no doors and windows."We found an unfinished house at the address provided by the first accused (Mpofu)."The house has no doors and windows and doesn't look like anyone stays there."We went around the house and it shows no one stays there," he said.Chapwanya also said the two should remain locked up because their release on bail could spark public disorder."If released on bail, there will be protests which will undermine peace and security in the nation as the country is expecting to host the SADC summit in the next few weeks," he said.The matter was rolled over to Tuesday for continuation of bail hearing.Self-styled cleric Passion Java was a conspicuous figure in the court gallery in solidarity with Chimombe and Mpofu.He chatted briefly with the two after court adjourned before he left under a heavy escort comprising private security and state security agents.A woman believed to be a sister to Mpofu's wife harassed some journalists for filming Java having a chat with Chimombe and Mpofu.She went berserk outside court almost breaking a cell phone belonging to another journalist who was filming outside court.