Woman douses hubby with petrol, sets him alight

News / National

by Staff reporter

A WOMAN from Maphisa in Kezi, Matobo district, who appeared before the High Court in Bulawayo for killing her husband, was sentenced to 10 years in jail.Sindiso Ndlovu (42) was charged with murder as defined in section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23].The court heard that on October 19, 2019 in Maphisa, the accused person set her husband Busani Ncube ablaze, intending to kill him.Ndlovu and Ncube had a misunderstanding over the latter's infidelity.The accused person locked bedroom the door while they were inside and she doused Ncube with petrol before setting him ablaze.The matter was reported to the police, leading to the arrest of Ndlovu.Ncube was taken to Maphisa District Hospital and was later referred to United Bulawayo Hospitals.He succumbed to his injuries on January 8, 2020.