3 elephants gunned down in Beitbridge

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Parks Authority) has shot dead three elephants in the border town of Beitbridge in yet unexplained circumstances although it is believed that they had become rogue.Parks Authority spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said he was yet to get details from Beitbridge.Beitbridge residents yesterday joined rangers to skin the elephants for meat.A contracted safari hunter is believed to have put down the jumbos, common in the border district.Beitbridge is central to two transfrontier parks Gonarezhou and Mapungubwe while the Bubye Valley Conservancy with all Zimbabwean wildlife species is a 20-minute drive from the town.