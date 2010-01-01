Chivayo has Mnangagwa in his pocket?

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's association with controversial figures continues to raise concerns, with recent revelations highlighting his ties to convicted tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo. This development comes on the heels of the Gold Mafia scandal, further tarnishing Mnangagwa's reputation.Leaked audios have surfaced, revealing Chivayo's claims of having Mnangagwa in his pocket, referring to him as "my son" and detailing how Mnangagwa personally directs his business deals. In these recordings, Chivayo boasts to his former business partners, Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe, about his untouchable status due to his proximity to Mnangagwa. This connection has allowed Chivayo to monopolize lucrative contracts, such as the scandalous US$40 million ZEC deal to supply election materials.Chivayo's controversial past includes a 2005 conviction for money laundering and recent charges related to a failed solar power project. Despite his criminal record, his relationship with Mnangagwa has facilitated his involvement in significant state contracts, illustrating a deeply entrenched system of corruption.Mnangagwa's public appearances with Chivayo, including events at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair and Easter celebrations, further underscore their close relationship. This association has sparked outrage, as it mirrors Mnangagwa's connections with other controversial figures exposed in the Gold Mafia investigation and the Pandora Papers, which revealed international secret deals and tax evasions involving his allies.These revelations paint a picture of a president deeply entangled in corrupt dealings, using his power to protect and benefit from shady characters like Chivayo. The ongoing exposure of such relationships continues to erode public trust and highlight the pervasive corruption within Mnangagwa's administration.