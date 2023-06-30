Latest News Editor's Choice


Policeman loses US$5 700 to Be Forward agent

by Staff reporter
2023-06-30
A BE FORWARD agent based in Harare, Forget Mguza, has been taken to court for allegedly defrauding a police officer of US$5,700 under the pretense of helping him import a car.

The incident occurred when Simbarashe Makonese, a police officer stationed at Mabvuku Police Station, sought Mguza's assistance to purchase a Honda Fit Hybrid car from South Africa in June 2023.

Mguza initially quoted a price of US$5,000 for the vehicle and provided Makonese with his CBZ Bank account number to deposit the money.

Makonese deposited the amount on June 30, 2023, and Mguza confirmed receipt, promising delivery within six weeks. However, when Makonese followed up, Mguza demanded an additional US$700, claiming he had undercharged for the car.

Makonese met Mguza's sister at Harare Central Police Station on August 20, 2023, and handed over the additional US$700.

Despite Mguza's promise to deliver the car within a week, he became evasive, leading Makonese to file a police report. Mguza was remanded in custody for a bail application scheduled for the following day.

