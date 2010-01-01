Zimbabwe magistrates probed over fake warrant of arrest

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is investigating several magistrates at the Harare Magistrates Court after a questionable warrant of arrest was issued for Marondera businessman Francesco Marconati, leading to his incarceration.The warrant was signed by an unknown magistrate, which resulted in Marconati being detained for four days at Harare Remand Prison. The investigation began after Marconati's lawyers filed a complaint, questioning the procedures and legitimacy of the warrant.On June 10, Marconati was arrested by officers from Braeside Police Station without a warrant at the time of arrest. Later, at the station, a warrant dated June 6 and signed by a Magistrate Moyo was produced, raising doubts since known Magistrate Ruth Moyo was not present on that date, and the signature did not match hers.Marconati’s lawyers argued that there was no proper investigation or evidence to justify the warrant. They highlighted that the usual procedure involving a supervisor's input was bypassed and suggested that the arrest was influenced by external pressures. They emphasized that Marconati had performed part of his community service and had valid reasons for not completing it, which were known and approved by his supervisor.The lawyers accused the State of using the warrant to settle personal scores of the complainant, leading to an unlawful arrest and detention of Marconati. The JSC is expected to look into these allegations and provide a response.