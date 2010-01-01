Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe moves to eradicate child labour in agric sector

The Government of Zimbabwe, in collaboration with the National Employment Council for Agricultural Industry (NECAgriculture), is committed to eradicating child labor in the agricultural sector by implementing various labor market interventions. Clemence Vusani, Director of Labour in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare, emphasized the government's goal to eliminate child labor by 2030, aligning with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

Vusani highlighted that the government is actively pursuing labor market interventions in partnership with the private sector and civil society organizations. Since a 2018 Human Rights Watch report on child labor in Zimbabwe's tobacco farms, the ministry has taken proactive measures, including awareness and advocacy programs with key economic sectors like small-scale artisanal mining, sugar, and tea industries.

NECAgriculture CEO David Madyausiku noted that Zimbabwe has ratified several international conventions to combat child labor, except Convention 129, and acknowledged the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. He pointed out that child labor is particularly prevalent in agriculture due to the inherent dangers of the sector and the role of poverty as a primary driver.

Madyausiku stressed the need to address poverty while ensuring it does not justify the continued practice of child labor, which compromises children's education, health, and overall development. The finalization of a child labor policy is expected to promote decent work, increase productivity, and contribute to the country's GDP growth under NDS1's Economic Growth and Stability Pillar.

