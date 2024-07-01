Latest News Editor's Choice


Simelisizwe Sibanda apologises for doing the correct thing

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Former Higher and Tertiary Education deputy minister Simelisizwe Sibanda who was fired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa for doing the correct thing has apologised for doing his job correctly.

Sibanda who was implementing government policy, which states that teachers taking lower primary school classes should be familiar with local languages was fired for requesting that a teacher who was incapable of teaching young children in their local isiNdebele language be transferred from an early childhood development centre in Bubi.

The deployment of non-Ndebele speaking teachers to teach ECD classes in in the predominantly Ndebele Matabeleland provinces has been a sticky issue in a region that continues to register poor pass rates year-in-year-out.

Bubi schools in particular always rank low in the province and in 2021 the schools were the worst performers nationally at all levels.


Below is Sibanda's apology:

PUBLIC APOLOGY TO THE NATION OF ZIMBABWE BY HONOURABLE SIMELISIZWE SIBANDA

2nd of July 2024


I, Honourable Simelisizwe Sibanda, former Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, do hereby express my sincere apologies for the concerns arising from my recent actions. I understand that my approach to addressing the issue of a teacher's language proficiency was misguided and inappropriate, leading to perceptions of tribalism.

I want to assure the public and especially the teachers that my intention was solely to ensure that our children receive quality education, and I was concerned about the teacher's ability to communicate effectively with her students. However, as a national leader, I should have addressed this issue through appropriate channels, avoiding public platforms that may have fueled the tribal connotations.

I take full responsibility for my actions and acknowledge that my approach was wrong. I understand that my actions may have perpetuated tribal divisions, and for that, I truly apologise to the whole teaching fraternity and nation at large. I want to assure the public that my commitment to our nation's unity and development has always been genuine.

I want to express my gratitude to the public, the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, for supporting me during my tenure. I appreciate the opportunity to have served and contributed to the development of our education sector.

I also want to extend my apologies to all the leadership and members of my Party ZANU PF. I understand the party's values of unity and inclusivity, and I regret any harm caused by my lack of judgement. I hope that the party and its members will accept my sincere apologies and recognize my commitment to our nation's progress.

I would like to thank His Excellency, the President CDE Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, for trusting me and giving me the opportunity to serve within the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education,Innovation Scince and Technology Development, and regret that I have let him down.


Finally, I remain committed to the nations progress under the leadership of our visionary leadership of His Excellency CDE Dr E.D Munangagwa as we consolidated the gains we have made as we pursue Vision 2030.

I hope that the public will accept my sincere apologies and recognize my commitment to our nation's unity and progress. I am committed to learning from this experience and growing as a leader.

I thank you all.

Sincerely,

Honourable Simelisizwe Sibanda,

Former Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation Scince and Technology Development

Source - byo24news

