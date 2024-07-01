Zanu-PF party's desperation forced relaunch of militia

News / National

by Staff reporter

Political analysts suggest that the relaunch of the Youth Service of Zimbabwe (YSZ), previously known as the National Youth Service (NYS), indicates the ruling Zanu-PF party's desperation to maintain power through violence ahead of the 2028 general elections.President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently relaunched the YSZ, intending to train 10,000 youths from across the country. This move is seen as a tactic to extend his term beyond the 2028 constitutional limit.The original NYS, introduced in 2000, garnered a notorious reputation for human rights abuses, including rape, torture, and intimidation, earning the nickname "Green Bombers." The revival of the YSZ has raised concerns that it will be used as a political tool to intimidate opposition and consolidate power for Mnangagwa.Political scientist Professor Eldred Masunungure expressed worries that the YSZ might stray from its intended purpose of promoting patriotism and discipline and instead be used for political violence. Similarly, political analyst Rashweat Mukundu criticized the YSZ as a Zanu-PF youth service used for political indoctrination and violence against opponents.The Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) reported an increase in human rights violations in April, mainly perpetrated by Zanu-PF affiliates. The ZPP documented 145 violations, including harassment, intimidation, and unlawful detention, with Zanu-PF responsible for 69.41% of the abuses.Overall, the revival of the YSZ is seen as a potential threat to political stability and human rights in Zimbabwe, with analysts fearing it will exacerbate violence and political repression in the lead-up to the 2028 elections.