Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe economy could hamper Mnangagwa's Brics ambition

by Staff reporter
02 Jul 2024 at 12:49hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced Zimbabwe's readiness to join the BRICS grouping, claiming the country now has a stable currency and solid economic fundamentals. BRICS, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, recently expanded to include Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates. Zimbabwe, isolated due to its poor human rights record, seeks to re-engage globally and is aiming for BRICS membership.

Mnangagwa's optimism hinges on the introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold currency (ZiG) by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) in April, intended to replace the devalued Zimbabwe dollar. He expressed confidence in discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and highlighted the ZiG as a solid currency backed by gold reserves.

However, economic analysts, including Professor Gift Mugano and Dr. Prosper Chitambara, argue that Zimbabwe has not yet met the fundamental requirements of a stable economy. Mugano pointed out that the ZiG is still new and fragile, with banks struggling to access foreign currency. He also emphasized Zimbabwe's production issues, with the country importing most of its needs and lacking competitive capacity in exports.

Chitambara noted that while inflation has decreased recently, sustained low and stable inflation rates are necessary to restore economic confidence. He suggested that achieving a stable inflation rate below 10% for six to twelve months is crucial for Zimbabwe to consider BRICS membership seriously.

Overall, while Mnangagwa is pushing for BRICS membership, economic experts highlight significant challenges that Zimbabwe must address to meet the necessary economic stability and production capacity requirements.

Source - online

Must Read

'Don't kill Chris Hani, again'

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

WATCH: South Africa's new Minister of Home Affairs not committing on ZEP yet

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Hlophe's name will be on JSC list

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa fails the test on Chivayo?

4 hrs ago | 550 Views

Sanyatwe must resign, says Sikhala's NGO

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

Tongaat Hullets slams Zimbabwe's tough fiscal measures

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Headmaster launches witch-hunt

4 hrs ago | 439 Views

Mnangagwa rewards Nduna

4 hrs ago | 618 Views

Econet extends smartphone credit scheme to civil servants

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Forged vehicle rebate letter shatters cop's dreams

4 hrs ago | 234 Views

Warriors discover Afcon fate

5 hrs ago | 226 Views

Magistrate in no show in Chimombe, Mpofu case

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Shareholders cream off US$1,6b from Mutapa

5 hrs ago | 191 Views

Man captured on CCTV stealing sweets from supermarket

5 hrs ago | 246 Views

Hubby fatally axes wife's friend

5 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwe prepaid electricity unavailable on 3 July

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

BCC forges ahead with Khami Dam water plan

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

Effluent flows 'become part of daily life'

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

NRZ targets US$100m revenue in 12 months

6 hrs ago | 73 Views

Charumbira welcomes PAP audit

6 hrs ago | 71 Views

Chimombe fights eviction from Eastlea offices

6 hrs ago | 130 Views

Chamisa's lawyer wants Army Commander to withdraw his statements

22 hrs ago | 902 Views

We don't want crumbs from Mnangagwa's table

22 hrs ago | 855 Views

Association with Chivayo warrants impeachment from Presidency

24 hrs ago | 929 Views

Zimbabwe makes notable progress in Aids, malaria fight

03 Jul 2024 at 13:57hrs | 183 Views

Chamisa's lawyer writes to Sanyatwe, demands Genaral sit down

03 Jul 2024 at 13:35hrs | 980 Views

Zimbabwe General's remarks raise alarm

03 Jul 2024 at 13:16hrs | 862 Views

Train rams into school bus in Zimbabwe

03 Jul 2024 at 11:38hrs | 845 Views

ZEC requested to publicise procurement details voting material

03 Jul 2024 at 10:32hrs | 372 Views

Chamisa linked CCC faction says CIOs hunting down its leaders

03 Jul 2024 at 10:32hrs | 541 Views

Army Commander declares allegiance to Zanu-PF

03 Jul 2024 at 10:31hrs | 436 Views

Life expectancy of women in Zimbabwe increases to 68 years

03 Jul 2024 at 10:31hrs | 268 Views

Pitso Mosimane hypes Zimbabwean football players

03 Jul 2024 at 10:30hrs | 645 Views

Chimombe evicted

03 Jul 2024 at 10:30hrs | 863 Views

Zimbabwe battles increased school dropouts

03 Jul 2024 at 10:29hrs | 120 Views

3 CCC protesters seek bail

03 Jul 2024 at 10:29hrs | 54 Views

Minister seeks Parly support for road accident fund

03 Jul 2024 at 10:29hrs | 136 Views

Latest ZiG song unites musicians

03 Jul 2024 at 10:28hrs | 198 Views

Zec facing legal action

03 Jul 2024 at 10:28hrs | 153 Views

Chinese national in court for US$212 165 theft

03 Jul 2024 at 10:27hrs | 205 Views

Teenagers jailed for killing friend during gambling

03 Jul 2024 at 10:27hrs | 209 Views

Zimra garnishes Gweru Council accounts

03 Jul 2024 at 10:27hrs | 116 Views

BCC goes after household property

03 Jul 2024 at 10:26hrs | 222 Views

Zimra tightens vehicle import rules

03 Jul 2024 at 10:26hrs | 596 Views

ZiG helps maintain price stability in Zimbabwe

03 Jul 2024 at 10:25hrs | 104 Views

13 witnesses for Chimombe, Mpofu case

03 Jul 2024 at 10:25hrs | 224 Views

Zimbabwe govt distributes 51 000 tonnes of grain

03 Jul 2024 at 10:24hrs | 206 Views

US$5 bribe lands 5 police officers in trouble

03 Jul 2024 at 10:24hrs | 198 Views

Nicaragua opens embassy in Zimbabwe

03 Jul 2024 at 10:24hrs | 38 Views

Ex-Zimra staffer falsified import of over 400 cars

03 Jul 2024 at 10:23hrs | 266 Views