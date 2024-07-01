WATCH: Army general says Zanu-PF will rule Zimbabweans forever

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a recent and highly controversial video circulating on social media, Zimbabwe's army commander, General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe, asserted that the ruling ZANU-PF party would govern the country indefinitely.Speaking at a rally in Manicaland, General Sanyatwe used a vivid analogy, claiming that "Zanu-PF will rule Zimbabweans until a time when donkeys have horns." This metaphor underscores his belief in the unchallenged and perpetual dominance of the Zanu-PF party.General Sanyatwe further elaborated that his remarks were made in his capacity as the army commander, emphasizing that the military would enforce what he termed "Command Voting," regardless of public opinion. This term refers to a process where the outcome of elections is predetermined by the military, effectively undermining the democratic process and ignoring the genuine votes of Zimbabwean citizens. Such an approach relies on coercion and force, starkly contrasting with the principles of fair and free elections.Concluding his speech, General Sanyatwe chanted pro-Zanu-PF slogans and condemned what he referred to as "enemies," a thinly veiled reference to opposition parties and their supporters. His rhetoric reflects a longstanding pattern in Zimbabwean politics, where the military has often acted as an extension of the ZANU-PF party, supporting its grip on power through intimidation and suppression of dissent.The general's statements have sparked outrage among proponents of democracy and human rights, who view them as a blatant admission of the regime's reliance on authoritarian tactics to maintain control. The concept of "Command Voting" symbolizes a broader strategy of subverting democratic institutions and processes, ensuring that power remains concentrated within the hands of a select few.Critics argue that such declarations from high-ranking military officials highlight the deep-seated corruption and lack of accountability within the ZANU-PF party. They call for international attention and intervention to uphold democratic values and protect the rights of Zimbabwean citizens.As Zimbabwe grapples with these challenges, the words of General Sanyatwe serve as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for genuine democracy and the rule of law in the nation. The international community watches closely, hoping for a shift towards a more inclusive and representative political landscape.