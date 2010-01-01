Man loses car in a hired deal

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Glendale man was left counting losses after he was allegedly hired to go to Bindura by a car hijacker who subsequently stole the hired car and sped off.

Blessing Magwaza's Silver Toyota Vits registration number AGF 4620 was allegedly stolen by Tapiwa Phillimon (27) of Westview in Glendale.Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the case.Allegations are that Magwaza who is also a resident of Glendale was approached by the suspect who told him that he had found a job as a driver in Bindura and wanted to be escorted by the complainant after paying $20.The two agreed and went to Bindura upon arriving at TM Bindura, Magwaza disembarked the engine running.Phillimon jumped on the driver's seat reversed the car and sped off.Magwaza screamed for help and tried to chase the car on foot but could not catch the suspect who drove towards Harare.Investigations are still on going and value of the stolen car is $7000.